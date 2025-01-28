Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 120.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.