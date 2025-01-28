Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after buying an additional 541,550 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,410,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,626,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

