Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Invests $311,000 in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after buying an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after buying an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 159,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 455.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after buying an additional 129,521 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

