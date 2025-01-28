Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $323,337,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $23,686,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 350.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.