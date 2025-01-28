Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after buying an additional 851,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,885,000 after purchasing an additional 551,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

