Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 474 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.