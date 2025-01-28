Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,737,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $81.73 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

