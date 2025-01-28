Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 20.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,455 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.53.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $900.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $883.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

