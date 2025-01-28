i-80 Gold Corp. Files Form 8-K with the SEC**

On January 27, 2025, i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) submitted a Form 8-K to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, as reported by newsfilecorp.com. This filing allows the company to disclose significant events that shareholders should be aware of.

The current report indicates that i-80 Gold Corp., based in British Columbia, filed a prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus. This information, including a press release dated January 27, 2025, has been attached to the Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Furthermore, this press release and accompanying details are to be considered incorporated by reference into the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (File Number 333-279567). Through this filing, i-80 Gold Corp. aims to provide shareholders and interested parties with transparency and pertinent information regarding recent developments within the company.

It is important to note the involvement of Ryan Snow, Chief Financial Officer of i-80 Gold Corp., who duly authorized the signing of the report on behalf of the company.

As per the Form 8-K, i-80 Gold Corp. is listed on the NYSE American LLC under the trading symbol IAUX and on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol IAU. The submission of this Form 8-K aligns with i-80 Gold Corp.’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent communication with its stakeholders. Investors and market participants may refer to the Form 8-K for detailed information on this filing.

