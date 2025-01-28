IDOX (LON:IDOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IDOX had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%.
IDOX Stock Performance
IDOX stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 53.31 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The company has a market capitalization of £289.91 million, a PE ratio of 6,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.
About IDOX
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDOX
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Duolingo: An Unexpected Benefactor From the TikTok Ban
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Trump Index: 6 Companies Linked to Trump’s Cabinet Worth Watching
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Momentum Grows for These 3 Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.