IDOX (LON:IDOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDOX (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IDOX had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

IDOX Stock Performance

IDOX stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.05. IDOX has a twelve month low of GBX 53.31 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 69 ($0.86). The company has a market capitalization of £289.91 million, a PE ratio of 6,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Get IDOX alerts:

About IDOX

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.