ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 39.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 39.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 53,455,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 21,559,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75. The company has a market cap of £23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -575.90 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
