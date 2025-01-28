ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 39.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 39.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.14 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 53,455,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 21,559,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.75. The company has a market cap of £23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -575.90 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.