Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Stock analysts at Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

INDV stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Indivior by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Indivior by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Indivior by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

