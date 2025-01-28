Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the December 31st total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 3.9 %
IVP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 41,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,556. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $663.75.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inspire Veterinary Partners
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.