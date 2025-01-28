Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Down 73.1% in January

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the December 31st total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 3.9 %

IVP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 41,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,556. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $663.75.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

