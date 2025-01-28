Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.32 and last traded at $144.74, with a volume of 8137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.13.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Integer by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Integer by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

