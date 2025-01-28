Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 357 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,020,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.