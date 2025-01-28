Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $178.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

