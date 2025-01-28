Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $111.31 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

