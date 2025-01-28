Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $28.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

