Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.92. 20,066,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 64,901,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

