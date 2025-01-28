Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.54 and last traded at $48.62. 73,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $334.02 million, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.