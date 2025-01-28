Invesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,141 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 6,150,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,403. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

