Invesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 16,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,141 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.07. 6,150,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,403. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Read More
