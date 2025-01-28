Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

