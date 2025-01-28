Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,227,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $182.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $155.79 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

