Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XLG opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.