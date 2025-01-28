Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,969,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 321,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 186,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

XMMO opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

