Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Position Lifted by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VTN opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

