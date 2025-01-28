Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransUnion (TRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU):

1/16/2025 – TransUnion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/15/2025 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

