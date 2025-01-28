Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Buys 5,932 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF comprises about 0.6% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JMHI opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

