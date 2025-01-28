Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $102.83 and a 52-week high of $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

