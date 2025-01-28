IRON Financial LLC Has $10.35 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IRON Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 296,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 90,506 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

