iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.