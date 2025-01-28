iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1587 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

