iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,234,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $485.19 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $599.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.97. The stock has a market cap of $519.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

