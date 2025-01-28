iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.