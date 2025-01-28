iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,464 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

