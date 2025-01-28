iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $45.30. Approximately 44,327 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $625.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 619,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

