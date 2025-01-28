iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 354,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 252,467 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $21.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

