iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 354,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 252,467 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $21.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.