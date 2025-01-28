iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

