iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

