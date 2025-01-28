iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Sheridan Capital Management LLC

Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.8% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 634,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of USMV opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

