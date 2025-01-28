iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.