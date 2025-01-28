iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

