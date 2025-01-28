iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,774,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,250,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $226.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.06 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.