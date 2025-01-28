iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 195,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $91.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

