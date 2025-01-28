iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

IWP stock opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

