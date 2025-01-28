iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 391200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

