iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

