iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 15.1% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $33,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $292.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $299.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.