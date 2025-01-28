iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $173.01 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.62. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

