iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,579. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.45 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

